Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Tennessee Titans)- The NFL Draft will happen in Las Vegas this year, and is just a few weeks away. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans announced they’ll hold “DraftFest 2022 at Nissan Stadium.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is considered to be a family-friendly event and will be free and open to the public.

“Each year our fans eagerly await an opportunity to celebrate the NFL Draft and we pride ourselves on hosting free events so our entire community can join together and support the Titans,” said Titans Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kate Guerra. “DraftFest 2022 is the perfect way to engage fans of all ages for a unique experience in our very own Nissan Stadium. From live entertainment to meet-and-greets with T-Rac and friends, this event is sure to get the 2022 season excitement going.”

Entertainment will include The Blue Crew drumline, along with Titans Cheer and mascot T-Rac. Fans attending can look forward to surprise guest appearances, and they will also have photo and autograph opportunities.

People who are interested in attending Saturday’s even will need to get a free ticket by visiting tennesseetitans.com/fans/draftfest.com. Parking will be free in Lots A-D.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28 – 30.