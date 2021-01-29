Titans set staff, elevating Todd Downing to OC and Shane Bowen to DC

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, left, and head coach Mike Vrabel watch players during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. But the person familiar with the review says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans search for coordinators had been pretty quiet over the past few weeks, but now we know why. On Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear he believes in his current staff, elevating tight end’s coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator.

Downing will replace Arthur Smith, who was named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in early January. Downing just finished his third season with the Titans, and his 21st in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Titans, he spent 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings as tight ends coach. Downing has also spent time serving as the Raiders offensive coordinator in 2017 after spending two years as quarterbacks coach. He also made stops as a QBs coach in both Buffalo and Detroit.

As for Downing’s time in Nashville, he has played a big role in the development of tight ends Jonnu Smith, Anthony Firkser and MCole Pruitt, all who have been an integral part of the team’s success on offense over the last two seasons.

On the defensive side, Bowen just wrapped up his third season as the outside linebackers coach with the Titans and his sixth season coaching in the NFL.

Vrabel did give Bowen play-calling responsibility in 2020 and the defense struggled mightily on third-down and the pass rush was almost non-existent. The Titans had trouble getting to the opposing quarterback majority of the season, finishing with 19 sacks overall.

On the positive side, the Titans finished seventh in the NFL in takeaways with 23, which tied for the most by a Titans defense since 2013. Also, the Titans ranked seventh in the NFL with 15 interceptions.

Bowen joined the Titans after spending two seasons with the Houston Texans as a defensive assistant.

In addition to promoting Downing and Bowen, Vrabel promoted Luke Steckel to tight ends coach, Ryan Crow to outside linebackers coach and Matt Edwards to assistant special teams coach.