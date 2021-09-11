Titans sends Ficken to IR, Badgley replaces him at kicker

Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Michael Badgley #4 attempts to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will open up the season with a new kicker, and it’s not Sam Ficken.

On Saturday, the Titans placed Fickens on injured reserve. He will be out at least three weeks with a right groin issue.

After signing Michael Badgley to the practice squad on Friday, he was quickly elevated to the active roster. The former Los Angeles Chargers kicker is now set to handle the kicking duties against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Titans also signed kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad.