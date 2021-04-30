Titans select NDSU tackle Dillon Radunz at No. 53

FILE – National Team offensive lineman Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State is shown during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. There’s a common thread linking most of the Football Championship Subdivision players who expect to hear their name called in this month’s NFL draft. They didn’t participate in their schools’ pandemic-delayed spring season. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans used their 2nd round pick in the NFL Draft to help build up their offensive line, taking tackle Dillon Radunz out of North Dakota State.

The Titans will try to make up for last year’s failed first round pick, after Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was sent packing after playing only four snaps as a rookie.

But Radunz should be a more stable pick. He spoke with the media on Friday night, expressing how excited he was to land in Tennessee.

“I love it! I hope I can just come in and contribute to the successful program that they already have. I know Taylor Lewan is the staple offensive lineman there. I listen to his show all the time and I hope I can emulate what he brings, just that aggressive style of football. I hope I can go there, fit in,” said Radunz.

He started 31 games at left tackle in 2018-19, but North Dakota State played only one game in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radunz is expected to challenge Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm for the starting right tackle job.