Titans Select DB Caleb Farley At No. 22 Overall in NFL Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans waited patiently in the first round and selected defensive back Caleb Farley, out of Virginia Tech, at No. 22 overall.

While there is no denying the fact that Farley is a ‘Top Ten’ talent,but there are are some major concerns.

Farley has dealt a back injury for more than two years, leading to two surgeries since he played his last game in 2019. His most recent surgery came March 23, but he should be ready for training camp this upcoming season.

The 6-foot-2 corner has tremendous upside. He is the ideal style of corner to match-up against bigger receivers and run with them downfield, but he does lack overall experience, having only played two seasons at corner in college after arriving as an all-state quarterback.

Farley was not in Cleveland for the draft, having tested positive for COVID-19 before a negative test he posted on social media Thursday.