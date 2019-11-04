Titans season already on the brink after 9 games

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel directing his team in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

Nine weeks into the season the Tennessee Titans are 4-5 and on the verge of missing the playoff once again.

With seven games remaining the season is not over, but the Titans have put themselves in a very bad spot.

“I don’t know, you’d have to check with all the analytics people that’ll tell you what the percentage is for us,” said head coach Mike Vrabel, “I’m not really sure. But I know that we’re going to play a game this week and we can’t lose too much ground. I would agree with you, now it’s time to go. You’ve got to win games in November. That’s when the NFL season starts. So, we did, we took a step back in trying to do that, and we’re going to try to take a step forward. We’re going to start that as soon as these players get in here and they finish their workouts.”

The Titans are 10th in the AFC standings and that means they would have to pass four teams (Jags, Raiders, Steelers & Colts) for the final playoff spot.

With the Titans abysmal 2-4 AFC record they would likely need to win 10 games to make the post season because a 9 win Titan team would lose virtually every tie breaker.



Winning 10 games means finishing 6-1 in their final seven games but that seems like a mountain to climb that has struggled to put good quarters together let alone consecutive games.

The Titans also face one of the toughest schedules in the league to finish the season. It includes games with the 6-3 Chiefs, the 7-1 Saints, the 5-3 Colts and the 6-3 Texans twice. If the Titans could run that gauntlet and go 6-1 they would be the hottest team in the league headed into the post season.

The players are not thinking about going 6-1 though, Jonnu Smith says they are thinking about winning them all “that’s the mindset we go into every game, we don’t ever go into a game you know saying ‘we might not get this one’. Every week is a win mentality.”

“We know we’ve got to go now” said wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

Vrabel said November is when the NFL season really begins, the Titans are just two losses away from it “really” being over.