Titans say loss to Bills was self-inflicted

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) sits on the turf after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans suffered its third loss of the season, but this one hurts a little deeper than the other two.

Plain and simple, they should have won this game.

Yes, the four missed field goals hurt, but the Titans left more than just those 12 points out on the field.

Pass catchers dropped four passes and three of those ended drives.

“We shot ourselves in the foot yesterday,” said tight end Delanie Walker. “Don’t get me wrong, I felt like Buffalo was a great team, but we left a lot of plays out there.”

Marcus Mariota was sacked five times.

“Self inflicted wounds, things that we did to hurt ourselves and it’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating,” said tight end Jonnu Smith.

Also, two touchdowns were called back because of penalties.

“It’s tough, its deflating,” said wide receiver Adam Humphries. “You obviously want to keep drives going and keep your offense on the field, but it’s something you can’t hang your head on you have to bounce back and keep going.”

The Titans look to bounce back on the road in Denver Sunday.