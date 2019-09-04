WATCH: Titans’ Santos ready to step up in Succop’s place

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The last time the titans played in Cleveland, was two years ago. That game went into overtime and Ryan Succop was the hero, hitting the game winning field goal.

But they won’t have the veteran kicker on this trip, he’s gone back on the injured reserve list.

Meanwhile, the Titans announced they’ve signed kicker Cairo Santos. The Brazilian-born kicker has five years of NFL kicking experience with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I reached out to Ryan, that is someone who I admire and respect. I told him I’m only here to make every single kick and worry about one game at a time,” said Cairo Santos.

Santos has made 83.2 percent of his field-goal attempts in 62 career games and is ready to step in for Succop in the Titan’s opener against the Browns on Sunday.

“I’ve been used to it the last couple of years. You know I stepped in with the Bears, Rams and then Bucs mid-season, so it’s not really something you think about. I go about my business and I know what the expectations are of me, so I just focus on getting that done,” added Santos.

There are new things that come along with kicking for a new team, including how Santos preferences on the hold down.

“I don’t think it will be an issue at all we’ve had a chance to talk (Beau Brinkley and Brett Kern), and how I like my holds leaned is very similar if not the same as Ryan’s so there shouldn’t be any adjustments there,” said Santos.

As for Succop, he’s put on the team’s PUP list, but because he made the team’s initial 53-man roster, he’s eligible to return later in the season.