NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s officially Week 1 in the NFL.

The Titans travel down to New Orleans to take on the Saints and they’re going to have play in a hostile Caesars Superdome.

“You’re going to an environment like this; it’s going to be hostile,” said quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “It’s going to be loud. Communication is going to be key. It’s all huge and paramount that we were able to to be on the same page in no matter what the situation is.”

Sunday will also be a homecoming for emerging star running back Tyjae Spears.

The Titans rookie and third-round draft pick grew up in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, which is just 50 miles northwest of New Orleans.

“Everybody was a Saints fan [in his family] but can I tell you a secret? I don’t think they like the Saints no more,” Spears said laughing.

Kickoff is set for noon. The Titans are coming into this matchup as a three-point underdog.