Titans running back Dion Lewis receives hefty fine

A tough preseason for the Titans got even tougher for running back Dion Lewis Monday when he was fined $28,075 by the NFL.

Lewis was fined for lowering the crown of his helmet to initiate contact during a carry against the New England Patriots in the Titans second preseason game.

Lewis will make less than half of that amount during the entire preseason.

The league did not specify the exact play the foul occurred, but on one carry at midfield (the picture clearly shows) Lewis lowers his helmet to initiate contact in the chest of the defender.



Lewis has 7 carries for 23 yards in the preseason and 1 reception for 9 yards with the Titans 1st team offense seeing very little action.