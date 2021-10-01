Titans rule out six ahead of Jets matchup

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans will be a little thin for their trip to the Big Apple(ish).

Okay, more than a little.

Mike Vrabel ruled out six players in his Friday news conference. A.J. Brown, Bud Dupree, Caleb Farley, Julio Jones, Larrell Murchison and Brett Kern will not play Sunday against the Jets.

The Titans top two wide receivers, Brown and Jones, are nursing hamstring injuries and have not practiced this week. Jones’ injury situation in particular has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride and developed throughout the week.

Jones didn’t play for the majority of the second half against the Colts and Vrabel clarified his absence by saying the team was “trying to manage” his play time. On Monday, Vrabel then said Jones was “physically tight” and decision to not play him was strictly a coach’s decision.

The drama rested Tuesday for the team’s day off, but this soap opera was far from over.

Could the #Titans be without their top two WRs this Sunday?



WR Julio Jones is getting treatment on a leg injury, and his status vs the #Jets is up in the air, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. AJ Brown also may miss a week or two with a hamstring injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reported Julio Jones was “getting treatment on a leg injury and his status vs the Jets is up in the air.”

Mike Vrabel said during his Wednesday press conference when asked about Jones, “We are not going to address that anymore, but if there is any decision that goes on, it is my decision ultimately. That can always start and end with me.”

The official injury report on Wednesday had him listed with a “hamstring” injury.

Things came to a head Friday when Vrabel officially ruled him out. In six days, Julio Jones went from “managed” to “tight” to “leg injury” to “hamstring” to ultimately, “out.”

In other news, Caleb Farley will miss his third-straight game, Bud Dupree will miss his second-straight. Although Dupree was active against the Colts, he did not register a single snap in the game. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was later placed on Injured Reserve. Outside linebacker Sharif Finch and defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton IV were signed to the active roster.