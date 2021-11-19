Titans rule out seven ahead of Texans game

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Waiting for the inactive list lost a bit of its luster when the Titans went ahead and ruled out seven players on Friday.

Mike Vrabel — channeling his inner auctioneer — informed us that Nate Davis, Bud Dupree, David Long, Jeremy McNichols, Rashaan Evans, Greg Mabin and Geoff Swaim are all out for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Long will miss his second-straight game with a hamstring injury and Dupree left last Sunday’s game early with an abdominal injury and did not return to action. The same injury will keep him out of the lineup again.

Both McNichols and Davis are recovering from concussions and have not yet been cleared to play.

Additionally, Jackrabbit Jenkins is questionable with a chest injury and did not practice Thursday or Friday.