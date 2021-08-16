Titans roster shuffle continues

FILE – In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches players during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility in Nashville, Tenn. Thanks to an unexpected run to their first AFC championship game in 17 years, the Titans hold the No. 29 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. It’s the latest they’ve selected since 2008 when they last won the AFC South title. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The NFL’s first roster cut down date is Tuesday, August 17th but that did not stop Titans general manager Jon Robinson from shuffling the deck with five more moves Monday.

The Titans added two very experienced defensive backs signing Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers. Geathers was a 4th round pick of the Colts in 2015 and started 34 games. McDougald has eight years of NFL experience and has started 82 games.

Three players hit the waiver wire Monday with the Titans waiving punter James Smith, defensive back Reggie Floyd and tight end Deon Yelder who they just signed Sunday.

The Titans roster has to be down to 85 by Tuesday.