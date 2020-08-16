Titans’ rookies Wilson, Fulton still adjusting to training camp at NFL level

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Making the jump from college football to the NFL is challenging for any rookie, but with no mini camps, no organized team activities, and no preseason games, these young players are being tested on a whole new level.

Titans’ offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and cornerback Kristian Fulton are products of the SEC, a conference that is known for producing NFL caliber talent, but both rookies agree training camp with the Titans is tough. The Titans top pick, Wilson, is keeping the mindset of ‘adapt and adjust.’

“Everything honestly, it’s a step up for college football, so just learning things about where your hands are supposed to be, certain sets, certain techniques. I think I was prepared pretty well by college but this is a totally different level and it’s an adjustment,” said Wilson.

Fulton said it took him awhile to get his feet back under him, but a couple weeks into training camp, the Titans second round pick is feeling more confident.

“I feel like it’s a day-by-day process. I feel like I’ve been doing alright in walkthroughs and stuff like that. You know what to do, but once things get in front of you everything speeds up. I definitely feel like I’m making progress each day and talking with the older guys to see what I can do better,” said Fulton.

One of those veteran players Fulton is spending time with is Kevin Byard. The former MTSU standout knows this is a different year for rookies and so he is constantly talking with Fulton, trying to provide extra guidance.

“Obviously, he has to learn the game. It’s going to be an adjustment. As far as the couple of days of training camp, he’s going to have to learn how we do things around here. He comes from a great program in LSU, but he has to learn the Titan way,” said Byard.

As for who Wilson has reached out to over the last couple weeks, that would be the entire offensive line, including Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold. And just to make it clear, even though he’s technically battling for a starting spot at right tackle with Dennis Kelly, nothing is awkward.

“I haven’t felt anything weird from Dennis at all about us competing for the same spot. Actually, when I do things in practice that aren’t exactly right, he steps in and coaches me up on the side or shows me how to do something or gives me a tip to help me the next time I do something of that nature. In the locker room and everything, he’s just been a really cool guy with me,” added Wilson.

Every player’s job is to compete for a roster spot, but veteran players understand they too were rookies at one point, and many say they will continue to help get these younger guys up to speed. In the long run, it will only help the Titans find more success.