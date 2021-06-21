Titans rookies read to kids at Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are officially on “summer break,” and won’t return to the “office” until Training Camp on July 27th.

In the meantime, a group of rookies spent their morning at Nashville Public Library reading to kids and speaking on the importance of reading.

In partnership with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) and the Nashville Public Library Bordeaux Branch, the team hosted the “Titans Rookies Read” event on Monday.

Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill was in attendance to kick-off the day and various rookies combined to read The Hog Mollies and the Dream Discovery Day. The Hog Mollies series is part of the 2nd & 7 Foundation created by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Luke Fickell and Ryan Miller.

“Honestly whenever I think about this type of stuff, I get a little teary-eyed because this is why I play football,” said Titans 2021 third-round cornerback Elijah Molden. “I have younger siblings. M youngest sibling is 7 years old and he doesn’t care that I play football. To him, I’m just his big brother, but these kids look up to us and I’m sure they’ll remember it for some time. Hopefully.”

Each player was asked his favorite book to read as a kid. Titans first-round pick Caleb Farley said his favorite book was Captain Underpants, while fourth-rounder Rashad Weaver answered with Diaries of a Wimpy Kid.