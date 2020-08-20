Titans rookie running back finding confidence in training camp

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- He might not be the biggest running back, but Tennessee Titans rookie, Darrynton Evans says that doesn’t really matter. It’s all about finding your niche.

“With me, I was never the biggest guy even growing up, so I kind of found my strengths and stuff in my speed, so I’m just trying to use my speed to kind of level that out. At the same time, everybody here is a professional so it’s really not too much to worry about size. You just got to go out there and play.”

And that is his mindset joining the Titans, being challenged on a whole new level. Evans was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he is expected to get plenty of playing time, being the backup to Derrick Henry.

But before he plays in an actual games this season, Evans admits there are still things he needs to work on, including protecting the ball. He had two fumbles in the first week of practice and knows that can’t continue to happen.

“It’s just more about being more detailed with everything. That would be the main thing I would say is different between college and the NFL, just being detailed and trying to stack days. I put the ball on the ground, but at the same time you got to let it go. Next play,” said Evans.

The transition from Appalachian State to the NFL has been challenging for Evans. These rookies didn’t get a chance to ease into things with mini camps and OTAs.

“I would say I’m doing pretty good so far, definitely could be better, but it’s definitely faster than what it was at App State. Definitely more physical and there’s a lot more mental, too. Definitely more mental and you’ve got to be, like I said before, detailed with everything that you do,” added Evans.

Not only is Evans going to Henry for advice, but he’s learning from all the backs, adding that each one is teaching him something different.

“My main thing is just trying to gain as much knowledge as I can from everybody. He definitely does look out, gives a few pointers that he sees on certain runs, certain plays and things like that to help me adjust quicker and see things a lot faster,” said Evans.

Evans could also be used on special teams this season. He was mostly used on kickoff returns at Appalachian but says he is willing to go wherever the Titans put him.