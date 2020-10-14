Titans rock Bills 42-16 to stay unbeaten

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 10-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans blew out Buffalo 42-16 Tuesday night in a showdown of unbeaten teams at Nissan Stadium.

The game was pushed back two days because of the covid outbreak that hit the Titans the week earlier, but it did not slow down the Titans at all.

The Titans dominated from the start when Malcolm Butler got the first of his two interceptions on the Bills opening drive. Bills quarterback Josh Allen came into the game with only 1 interception, but he leaves with 3. The Titans also turned 3 Buffalo turnovers into 21 points.

Ryan Tannehill hit AJ Brown for a 16 yard touchdown after the Butler interception to make it 7-0. Derrick Henry added a 1 yard touchdown run and Tannehill a 10 yard TD run to make it 21-10 Titans at the half.

In the 2nd half, Butler picked off Allen again setting up another short field. This time it was Tannehill to Jonnu Smith for a 4 yard touchdown to make it 28-10.

The Titans got another touchdown from Henry and Smith to put it away in the 4th quarter.

The Titans run defense entered the game ranked 31st against the run, but held Buffalo under 100 yards for the game.

Tennessee also did not help Buffalo win the game, the Titans committed only 6 penalties and did not turn the ball over.

The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite getting on the field the past three days since their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota.