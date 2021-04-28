Titans Reveal New Public Address Announcer

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Tennessee Titans)- After a long search all over the country, the Tennessee Titans announced Matt Rogers as their new public address announcer on Wednesday. Rogers will call all Titans games from the PA booth beginning this upcoming NFL season.

“I always wished or dreamed that I would be part of the Tennessee Titans organization in some form or fashion. I did not know it would be in the form of the PA Announcer, but I’m definitely glad it did. I couldn’t be happier,” said Rogers.

Rogers, who currently lives in Spring Hill, won the 2001 Rose Bowl as an offensive lineman for the University of Washington. He was also a finalist on Season 3 of American Idol before gaining interest in being a television host.

Rogers also worked for Turner Sports, covering the nation’s top college football teams. He has also hosted “Really Big Things” on Discovery Channel and served as the host for Lifetime’s “Coming Home,” which honored service men and women coming home from deployment and surprising their families.

This will be his first PA job, but he comes in with a plan to create the best environment possible for Titans fans.

“Make the big moments as big as they are, see the game as it is. Fans see through the typical announcer, so you’ll have to be creative in certain moments. Giving fans an overall experience and being present is important,” said Rogers.

Rogers hails from California, but moved to Tennessee in 2015. He immediately started following the team, becoming a season ticket holder.

Rogers was one of almost 200 candidates who applied for the position and eventually was selected as the winner after a fan vote online and input from Titans leadership.