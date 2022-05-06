Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Friday, the Tennessee Titans revealed the uniform numbers for a long list of players, this comes via Senior Writer/Editor Jim Wyatt:
After being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, wide receiver Treylon Burks told News 2’s Kayla Anderson he’d like to wear the No. 16, the number he sported at Arkansas. He will do just that, as Cody Hollister agreed to switch his number to 8.
And new addition, Robert Woods will wear the No. 2 in two-tone blue, which he also showcased with the Los Angeles Rams.
Take a look at the other number changes:
2022 Draft Class-
16 – WR Treylon Burks
21 – CB Roger McCreary
78 – OL Nicholas Petit-Frere
7 – QB Malik Willis
28 – RB Hassan Haskins
85 – TE Chig Okonkwo
18 – WR Kyle Philips
29 – DB Theo Jackson
45 – LB Chance Campbell
New Veterans/New Players:
2 –WR Robert Woods
33 – DB A.J. Moore
36 – DB Shyheim Carter
39 – CB Chris Williamson
47 – DB Rodney Clemons
57 – LB Justin Lawler
73 – OL Jamarco Jones
81 – TE Austin Hooper
86 – WR Josh Malone
Number Changes-
8 – WR Cody Hollister
13 – WR Racey McMath
20 – RB Jordan Wilkins
55 – OL Aaron Brewer
62 – OL Corey Levin
82 – TE Briley Moore
94 – DL De’Shawn Hand