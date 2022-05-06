Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Friday, the Tennessee Titans revealed the uniform numbers for a long list of players, this comes via Senior Writer/Editor Jim Wyatt:

After being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, wide receiver Treylon Burks told News 2’s Kayla Anderson he’d like to wear the No. 16, the number he sported at Arkansas. He will do just that, as Cody Hollister agreed to switch his number to 8.

And new addition, Robert Woods will wear the No. 2 in two-tone blue, which he also showcased with the Los Angeles Rams.

Take a look at the other number changes:

2022 Draft Class-

16 – WR Treylon Burks

21 – CB Roger McCreary

78 – OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

7 – QB Malik Willis

28 – RB Hassan Haskins

85 – TE Chig Okonkwo

18 – WR Kyle Philips

29 – DB Theo Jackson

45 – LB Chance Campbell

New Veterans/New Players:

2 –WR Robert Woods

33 – DB A.J. Moore

36 – DB Shyheim Carter

39 – CB Chris Williamson

47 – DB Rodney Clemons

57 – LB Justin Lawler

73 – OL Jamarco Jones

81 – TE Austin Hooper

86 – WR Josh Malone

Number Changes-

8 – WR Cody Hollister

13 – WR Racey McMath

20 – RB Jordan Wilkins

55 – OL Aaron Brewer

62 – OL Corey Levin

82 – TE Briley Moore

94 – DL De’Shawn Hand