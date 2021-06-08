Titans restructure Tannehill’s contract to get under Salary Cap

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 10-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Trading for Julio Jones was only half of the equation for Titans general manager Jon Robinson who completed the second half Tuesday fitting Jones in under the NFL Salary Cap.

Robinson reworked quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s contract freeing up over $18-million in cap space for the Titans in the 2020 season. Spotrac.com now has the Titans over $9-million under the cap. That is enough to sign the rest of their draft class and still add another player if they wish.

Tannehill’s deal took some work. The Titans converted $23.425-million of his base salary into a bonus and then spread it out over this season, 2022, 2023 and then created two voidable seasons in 2024 and 2025 at $4.68-million each year.

The move dropped Tannehill’s cap number in 2021 from over $29-million to just $10.7-million.

The NFL has already set a maximum Salary Cap of $208-million for the 2022 season and the Tannehill restructure leaves them only $14.6-million under the cap with some major players entering the last year of their contracts.

Harold Landry, Nate Davis, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown and Josh Reynolds are all up after 2021 and obviously getting them all in and the Titans draft class in 2022 would be impossible.

Pushing this money down the line likely has the Titans reworking more deals next year or even making more painful roster decisions about veterans like Rodger Saffold, Taylor Lewan or Kevin Byard.