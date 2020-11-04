Titans releasing Vic Beasley

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. (44) warms up with teammates during an NFL football practice in Nashville, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

The Tennessee Titans are admitting a $9.5-million mistake and are waiving linebacker Vic Beasley Wednesday.

The Titans signed Beasley to a 1-year, $9.5-million deal when free agency began to bolster their pass rush and it never happened. The signs of failure came early when Beasley failed to report for the first 10 days of training camp costing him $500,000 in fines.

When Beasley did return it was weeks before we saw him on the field as he was placed on the Non-Football Injured List. When he finally did get on the field he simply did not produce, he finished with only 3 tackles for the Titans and had two offsides penalties in their loss at Cincinnati.

Beasley is the biggest free agent miss of the Jon Robinson era and made be the Titans biggest free agent bust since the team moved to Nashville. They took a gamble on a player that had 15 sacks in one NFL season and that gamble simply did not pay off.

Robinson made two other moves Tuesday waiving veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley and cornerback Johnathan Joseph.