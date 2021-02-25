Titans release WR Adam Humphries, also part ways with two defensive backs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Adam Humphries #10 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with Taylor Lewan #77 after Humphries scored a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)-The Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday that they released veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries.

The move will save Tennessee about $4.47M in cap space.

The team also announced it has parted ways with defensive backs Chris Milton and Breon Borders.

Humphries joined the Titans as a free agent in 2019, but due to injuries the production was underwhelming. He only played in 12 games in his first season after suffering an ankle injury. In 2020, he saw the field for just seven games after suffering a concussion vs. Cincinnati.

In two seasons with the Titans, Humphries caught 60 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Titans did make an addition to their roster, signing defensive lineman Jullian Taylor, who spent the past three seasons in San Francisco.

A seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2018, played in 12 games during his time in San Francisco, and he tallied 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in those contests. Taylor played college football at Temple.