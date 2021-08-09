Titans release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser, center, takes a break with teammates before continuing team drills during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s officially game week!

The Titans will suit up and take on someone besides themselves for the first time this season. The two-toned blue head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Friday.

Ahead of their first preseason game, the team released a depth chart. As far as how much stock you should take in this first depth chart, Mike Vrabel hadn’t even seen it before being asked about it today.

“There are a lot of names here and there are going to be a lot of combinations as we work our way through the preseason. There will be a lot of combinations on Friday and as we work towards our first game. I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into it with what it looks like now. I think we can all anticipate that some of these names will remain as starters for us going into the season, but then there will be a lot of other guys that throughout the course of the preseason and games work their way up or work their way down,” said Vrabel.

The entire depth chart is listed below —

Offense:

WR — (2) Julio Jones, (88) Marcus Johnson, (13) Cameron Batson, (82) Fred Brown

TE — (87) Geoff Swaim, (86) Anthony Firkser, (85) Luke Stocker, (89) Tommy Hudson, (84) Jared Pinkney

LT — (77) Taylor Lewan, (72) David Quessenberry, (69) Christian DiLauro

LG — (76) Rodger Saffold III, (62) Aaron Brewer, (78) Adam Coon, (73) Paul Adams, (57) Jordan Roos

C — (60) Ben Jones, (52) Daniel Munyer, (67) Cole Banwart

RG — (64) Nate Davis, (75) Dillon Radunz, (68) Chandon Herring, (53) Ross Reynolds

RT — (70) Ty Sambrailo/ (71) Kendall Lamm, (79) Brent Qvale

WR — (18) Josh Reynolds, (80) Chester Rodgers, (12) Mason Kinsey

WR — (11) A.J. Brown, (15) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, (81) Racey McMath, (19) Kalija Lipscomb, (10) Dez Fitzpatrick

QB — (17) Ryan Tannehill, (5) Logan Woodside, (14) Matt Barkley

RB — (22) Derrick Henry, (32) Darrynton Evans, (28) Jeremy McNichols, (25) Brian Hill, (38) Mekhi Sargent, (41) Khari Blasingame (FB), (44) Tory Carter (FB)

Defense:

DE — (96) Denico Autry, (97) Trevon Coley, (78) Woodrow Hamilton IV

NT — (93) Teair Tart, (94) Kyle Peko, (95) Anthony Rush

DT — (98) Jeffery Simmons, (91) Larell Murchison, (69) Naquan Jones

OLB — (48) Bud Dupree, (5) Derick Roberson, (57) Wyatt Ray, (99) Rashad Weaver

ILB — (55) Jayon Brown, (51) David Long Jr., (53) B.J. Bello, (45) Justin March-Lillard

ILB — (54) Rashaan Evans, (47) Jan Johnson, (56) Monty Rice

OLB — (58) Harold Landry III, (59) John Simon, (92) Ola Adeniyi

CB — (20) Jackrabbit Jenkins, (35) Chris Jackson, (23) Chris Jones, (28) Kevin Peterson

S — (31) Kevin Byard, (29) Dane Cruikshank, (33) Brady Breeze

S — (37) Amani Hooker, (21) Matthias Farley, (38) Maurice Smith

CB — (26) Kristian Fulton, (39) Breon Borders, (36) Briean Boddy-Calhoun, (3) Caleb Farley, (24) Elijah Molden

Special Teams:

K — (7) Tucker McCann, (4) Sam Ficken

P — (6) Brett Kern, (8) James Smith

H — (6) Brett Kern, (5) Logan Woodside

PR — (80) Chester Rodgers, (13) Cameron Batson, (12) Mason Kinsey

KOR — (32) Darrynton Evans, (13) Cameron Batson

LS — (46) Morgan Cox, (60) Ben Jones

