Titans release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s officially game week!
The Titans will suit up and take on someone besides themselves for the first time this season. The two-toned blue head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Friday.
Ahead of their first preseason game, the team released a depth chart. As far as how much stock you should take in this first depth chart, Mike Vrabel hadn’t even seen it before being asked about it today.
“There are a lot of names here and there are going to be a lot of combinations as we work our way through the preseason. There will be a lot of combinations on Friday and as we work towards our first game. I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into it with what it looks like now. I think we can all anticipate that some of these names will remain as starters for us going into the season, but then there will be a lot of other guys that throughout the course of the preseason and games work their way up or work their way down,” said Vrabel.
The entire depth chart is listed below —
Offense:
WR — (2) Julio Jones, (88) Marcus Johnson, (13) Cameron Batson, (82) Fred Brown
TE — (87) Geoff Swaim, (86) Anthony Firkser, (85) Luke Stocker, (89) Tommy Hudson, (84) Jared Pinkney
LT — (77) Taylor Lewan, (72) David Quessenberry, (69) Christian DiLauro
LG — (76) Rodger Saffold III, (62) Aaron Brewer, (78) Adam Coon, (73) Paul Adams, (57) Jordan Roos
C — (60) Ben Jones, (52) Daniel Munyer, (67) Cole Banwart
RG — (64) Nate Davis, (75) Dillon Radunz, (68) Chandon Herring, (53) Ross Reynolds
RT — (70) Ty Sambrailo/ (71) Kendall Lamm, (79) Brent Qvale
WR — (18) Josh Reynolds, (80) Chester Rodgers, (12) Mason Kinsey
WR — (11) A.J. Brown, (15) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, (81) Racey McMath, (19) Kalija Lipscomb, (10) Dez Fitzpatrick
QB — (17) Ryan Tannehill, (5) Logan Woodside, (14) Matt Barkley
RB — (22) Derrick Henry, (32) Darrynton Evans, (28) Jeremy McNichols, (25) Brian Hill, (38) Mekhi Sargent, (41) Khari Blasingame (FB), (44) Tory Carter (FB)
Defense:
DE — (96) Denico Autry, (97) Trevon Coley, (78) Woodrow Hamilton IV
NT — (93) Teair Tart, (94) Kyle Peko, (95) Anthony Rush
DT — (98) Jeffery Simmons, (91) Larell Murchison, (69) Naquan Jones
OLB — (48) Bud Dupree, (5) Derick Roberson, (57) Wyatt Ray, (99) Rashad Weaver
ILB — (55) Jayon Brown, (51) David Long Jr., (53) B.J. Bello, (45) Justin March-Lillard
ILB — (54) Rashaan Evans, (47) Jan Johnson, (56) Monty Rice
OLB — (58) Harold Landry III, (59) John Simon, (92) Ola Adeniyi
CB — (20) Jackrabbit Jenkins, (35) Chris Jackson, (23) Chris Jones, (28) Kevin Peterson
S — (31) Kevin Byard, (29) Dane Cruikshank, (33) Brady Breeze
S — (37) Amani Hooker, (21) Matthias Farley, (38) Maurice Smith
CB — (26) Kristian Fulton, (39) Breon Borders, (36) Briean Boddy-Calhoun, (3) Caleb Farley, (24) Elijah Molden
Special Teams:
K — (7) Tucker McCann, (4) Sam Ficken
P — (6) Brett Kern, (8) James Smith
H — (6) Brett Kern, (5) Logan Woodside
PR — (80) Chester Rodgers, (13) Cameron Batson, (12) Mason Kinsey
KOR — (32) Darrynton Evans, (13) Cameron Batson
LS — (46) Morgan Cox, (60) Ben Jones