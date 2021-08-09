Titans release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s officially game week!

The Titans will suit up and take on someone besides themselves for the first time this season. The two-toned blue head to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Friday.

Ahead of their first preseason game, the team released a depth chart. As far as how much stock you should take in this first depth chart, Mike Vrabel hadn’t even seen it before being asked about it today.

“There are a lot of names here and there are going to be a lot of combinations as we work our way through the preseason. There will be a lot of combinations on Friday and as we work towards our first game. I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into it with what it looks like now. I think we can all anticipate that some of these names will remain as starters for us going into the season, but then there will be a lot of other guys that throughout the course of the preseason and games work their way up or work their way down,” said Vrabel.

The entire depth chart is listed below —

Offense: