Nashville, TN (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans have been busy this week making moves to their roster. On Thursday, the Titans released three players, including their 2020 third-round draft pick.

Running back Darrynton Evans, guard Rodger Saffold, and offensive lineman Kendall Lamm were all let go by the Titans.

Evans was picked in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but dealt with injuries from the start. Overall he played in just six games over two seasons, running for 61 yards on 16 carries. He also caught four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Saffold, who played the last three seasons with the Titans, started in all 46 games over the past three seasons. He was also named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his 12-year career last season.

Lamm joined Tennessee last offseason. He played in 12 games with the Titans in 2021, with one start.

The Titans did make one addition, agreeing to a one-year extension with long-snapper Morgan Cox.