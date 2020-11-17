Titans release punter Ryan Allen

The Tennessee Titans are down to two punters after releasing Ryan Allen Tuesday.

It is not the move many expected. Allen punted for the Titans two weeks ago in their victory over the Chicago Bears averaging 50.5 yards per punt on 8 punts.

Despite what many viewed as a solid performance in relief of the injured Brett Kern (wrist) Allen was replaced by Trevor Daniel from the practice squad last Thursday when the Titans played the Colts.

The results were not great. Daniel shanked one punt for 17 yards and then had the next one blocked for a Colts touchdown.

With Kern still on Injured Reserve for at least the Ravens game it will be Daniel’s job again this week unless the Titans sign a different punter this week.