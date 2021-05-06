Titans release offseason schedule, why more players could return earlier

Detail view of a Tennessee Titans helmet after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL regular season is still several months away, but the voluntary offseason work begins next week. On Thursday, the league announced dates for each team:

The Tennessee Titans schedule is the following:

OTA Workouts: May 24-25th, 27, June 1, 3-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Mini Camp: June 15-17

Rookie Mini Camp: May 14-16

It’s normal for many players (especially veterans) to train outside of their NFL city during OTAs, but this year might be different after Denver Broncos’ OT Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out away from the team facility.

James’ $10 million salary for the upcoming season is now in jeopardy, being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site.

The NFL clarified matters with a memo distributed to all 32 teams Wednesday obtained by ESPN.

In the memo, the league reminded clubs an injury sustained while a player is working out outside of team supervision in a location that isn’t an NFL facility is considered a non-football injury, meaning the injury isn’t covered by the standard contractual injury guarantee.

While the decision is ultimately up to the individual team’s discretion in how it handles compensation, in James’ case the injury means the Broncos can forgo paying him his $10 million salary for 2021, per the terms of his employment agreement.