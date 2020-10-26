Titans release linebacker Will Compton

With Taylor Lewan on injured reserve and now the release of linebacker Will Compton the Tennessee Titans are officially “boyless”.

Compton was released Monday after the Titans 27-24 loss to the Steelers and is the co-host of the duo’s wildly successful podcast “Bussin with the Boys”.

Compton tweeted out Monday afternoon “the boy got released”.

The Titans brought Compton back just before the season opener with Denver and he played in 3 games registering 6 tackles including 2 against the Steelers Sunday.

With Compton’s release the Titans roster now stands at 51. One of those spots is expected to go to cornerback Adoree Jackson who was designated to return from injured reserve last week. The other could go to veteran linebacker and special teamer Darren Bates who was with the Titans from 2017-19 and rejoined them earlier this season on the practice squad. Bates has been called up to play the last two weeks and if he is called up a third week would require a contract for the 53 man roster.