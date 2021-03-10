Titans release Kenny Vaccaro and Malcolm Butler

Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) takes a break during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Pool Photo via AP)

Desperate for salary cap space the Tennessee Titans have waived two starters from their secondary formally announcing the release of cornberback Malcolm Butler and strong safety Kenny Vaccaro.

News of Butler’s release broke yesterday and Vaccaro has been the target of a lot of cost cutting speculation with the fall in the NFL salary cap to $182.5-million.

Waiving Butler saves the Titans $10.2-million and Vaccaro saves them another $3.9-million. That is $14.1-million together, but they also leave the team with $7-million in dead money this season.

Vaccaro joined the Titans as a free agent before the 2018 season and played well enough to earn a 4-year, $24-million deal after it. He had 62 tackles and 5 passes defended in 13 games last season.

Third year safety Amani Hooker is expected to replace Vaccaro in the Titans defense.

