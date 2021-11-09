Titans release Josh Reynolds, Breon Borders

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) walks on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – It may be an off-day for the players, but the Titans front office is still making moves.

Just nine weeks into the season, the Titans released wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

The team signed him as a free agent in the off-season to a one-year $1.75 million dollar contract and now he will hit waivers. Whichever team claims him will be accountable for $500K of his contract.

Reynolds played in five games for the Titans and was inactive for four of them. During his time in the two-toned blue, he caught 10 passes for 90 yards and no scores.

When the Titans signed him in March, the expectation was that he would be a No. 2 behind A.J. Brown, but the plans changed when the Titans traded for Julio Jones in June.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Reynolds requested his release and the Titans granted it.

Additionally, the Titans released cornerback Breon Borders.