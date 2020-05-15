Titans release full preseason schedule on News 2

The Tennessee Titans line up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans released the dates and times for its 2020 preseason slate and every game can be seen on News 2.

We knew the who (the opponents) and now we know the when.

Saturday, August 15: Titans at Redskins (1 p.m.)

Titans at Redskins (1 p.m.) Saturday, August 22: Giants at Titans (7 p.m.)

Giants at Titans (7 p.m.) Saturday, August 29: Titans at Buccaneers (6 p.m.)

Titans at Buccaneers (6 p.m.) Thursday, September 3: Bears at Titans (7 p.m.)

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel also mentioned on a call with media earlier this week that he would like to schedule another joint practice with at least one team during the Titans preseason. Last year the team said they benefited greatly from their joint practices with the New England Patriots.