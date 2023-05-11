NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The NFL released the 2023 regular season schedule, and the Titans will be featured in two primetime contests and an International Series game in London. WKRN News 2 will continue to be your home for Titans preseason coverage.

Preseason

8/10-13 – at Chicago – WKRN

8/17-20 – at Minnesota – WKRN

8/24-27 – vs. NEW ENGLAND – WKRN



Regular Season

Sunday – 9/10 – at New Orleans – Noon – CBS

Sunday – 9/17 – vs. L.A. CHARGERS – Noon – CBS

Sunday – 9/24 – at Cleveland – Noon – CBS

Sunday – 10/1 – vs. CINCINNATI – Noon – FOX

Sunday – 10/8 – at Indianapolis – Noon* – CBS

Sunday – 10/15 – vs. BALTIMORE# 8:30 a.m. NFLN

Sunday – 10/22 – BYE

Sunday – 10/29 – vs. ATLANTA – Noon* – CBS

Thursday – 11/2 – at Pittsburgh – 7:15 p.m. – Prime Video

Sunday – 11/12 – at Tampa Bay – Noon* – CBS

Sunday – 11/19 – at Jacksonville – Noon* – CBS

Sunday – 11/26 – vs. CAROLINA – Noon* FOX

Sunday – 12/3 – vs. INDIANAPOLIS – Noon* – CBS

Monday – 12/11 – at Miami – 7:15 p.m.* – ESPN

Sunday – 12/17 – vs. HOUSTON – Noon* – CBS

Sunday – 12/24 – vs. SEATTLE – Noon* – CBS

Sunday – 12/31 – at Houston – Noon* – FOX

Sat/Sun – 1/6 or 7- vs. JACKSONVILLE – TBD – TBD

*Times Subject to Change #In London