NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The NFL released the 2023 regular season schedule, and the Titans will be featured in two primetime contests and an International Series game in London. WKRN News 2 will continue to be your home for Titans preseason coverage.
Preseason
8/10-13 – at Chicago – WKRN
8/17-20 – at Minnesota – WKRN
8/24-27 – vs. NEW ENGLAND – WKRN
Regular Season
Sunday – 9/10 – at New Orleans – Noon – CBS
Sunday – 9/17 – vs. L.A. CHARGERS – Noon – CBS
Sunday – 9/24 – at Cleveland – Noon – CBS
Sunday – 10/1 – vs. CINCINNATI – Noon – FOX
Sunday – 10/8 – at Indianapolis – Noon* – CBS
Sunday – 10/15 – vs. BALTIMORE# 8:30 a.m. NFLN
Sunday – 10/22 – BYE
Sunday – 10/29 – vs. ATLANTA – Noon* – CBS
Thursday – 11/2 – at Pittsburgh – 7:15 p.m. – Prime Video
Sunday – 11/12 – at Tampa Bay – Noon* – CBS
Sunday – 11/19 – at Jacksonville – Noon* – CBS
Sunday – 11/26 – vs. CAROLINA – Noon* FOX
Sunday – 12/3 – vs. INDIANAPOLIS – Noon* – CBS
Monday – 12/11 – at Miami – 7:15 p.m.* – ESPN
Sunday – 12/17 – vs. HOUSTON – Noon* – CBS
Sunday – 12/24 – vs. SEATTLE – Noon* – CBS
Sunday – 12/31 – at Houston – Noon* – FOX
Sat/Sun – 1/6 or 7- vs. JACKSONVILLE – TBD – TBD
*Times Subject to Change #In London