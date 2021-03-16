Titans release Adoree’ Jackson and Dennis Kelly

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Little League has formed the Little League International Pandemic Advisory Response Commission, which is tasked with making recommendations to Little League as to the feasibility of holding the World Series and regional events.

The Commission is chaired by Dr. Daniel Lueders of UPMC and is comprised of infectious disease specialists, clinical psychologists, logistical experts and others. The Commission has met once already, on March 2, and will meet twice in April ultimately issuing its recommendation toward the end of April.