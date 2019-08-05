Titans ready for first game week of the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time since December, the Tennessee Titans are preparing to face outside competition.

It’s game week.

The Titans visit the Eagles Thursday night for their first preseason game. Starters likely won’t be who we see out there when the regular season starts, but it’ll be a good opportunity for guys trying to make the roster to make their case.

As for Mike Vrabel, he’s looking for their ability to translate what they’ve learned in camp and be ready for game time.

“That we are obviously very competitive and that there is an effort and there’s a finish,” he said. “All of the things we’ve been practicing throughout training camp. That we’re not sloppy, that we have 11 guys in the huddle on offense and defense and there’s not issues on the punt team. We’re looking for operation urgency.”

The Titans kick-off in Philadelphia on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and you can watch it on News 2.