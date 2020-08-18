Titans react to no fans for home opener on Sept. 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After talking to players and head coach Mike Vrabel after practice on Tuesday, it’s safe to say they are just as bummed as fans about not having fans at Nissan Stadium.

Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that no spectators will be allowed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville though at least September, including for Nashville SC and Tennessee Titans games.

Thankfully for the Titans, that only effects one game – the home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 20. But, coming off an AFC Championship game appearance, the team was hoping to carry that momentum into this season.

It’s unclear if Cooper will extend his order, but if so, it would greatly impact the team’s October schedule that includes three home games.

“It’s going to be a different environment that we have to adjust to and our fans have to adjust to as well,” said Titans running back Derrick Henry. “We know we definitely want them there, but it’s a different time in the world, and you just got to adjust to what’s going on. Hopefully as time goes on, we’ll be able to have some fans in there. Fans or no fans you’ve got to go play, so that’s the mindset we have to have. We’re trying to go win football games. Like I said, adjust to the circumstances.”

The team will get a glimpse of playing in an empty Nissan Stadium when they hold practice there Friday.