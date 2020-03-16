Breaking News
Titans re-sign OT Dennis Kelly to 3-year $21 million deal

Sports

Tennessee Titans’ Dennis Kelly (71) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans have secured their touchdown-scoring offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

His contract is for three-years and worth $21 million with $8.75 guaranteed.

This news comes shortly after the Browns picked up former Titans starting right tackle Jack Conklin. The former first-round pick’s contract is for 3-years and $42 million with $30 million guaranteed.

From the Titans official release: Kelly joined the Titans in 2016 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and has played in 58 games, including 16 starts, for Tennessee. Over the last two years he has started nine games (2018, 5 at RT; 2019, 4 at LT).

Last season, Kelly played in 15 games for the Titans and tallied two touchdown receptions (one regular season and one postseason) as a tackle eligible.

