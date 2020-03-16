Titans re-sign OT Dennis Kelly to 3-year $21 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans have secured their touchdown-scoring offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.
His contract is for three-years and worth $21 million with $8.75 guaranteed.
This news comes shortly after the Browns picked up former Titans starting right tackle Jack Conklin. The former first-round pick’s contract is for 3-years and $42 million with $30 million guaranteed.
From the Titans official release: Kelly joined the Titans in 2016 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and has played in 58 games, including 16 starts, for Tennessee. Over the last two years he has started nine games (2018, 5 at RT; 2019, 4 at LT).
Last season, Kelly played in 15 games for the Titans and tallied two touchdown receptions (one regular season and one postseason) as a tackle eligible.