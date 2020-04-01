Titans re-sign Kamalei Correa to one-year deal

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Kamalei Correa #44 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are sticking with linebacker Kamalei Correa. His representation, DEC Management, reported the news on Wednesday and Titans General Manager Jon Robinson confirmed it on a conference call.

As for the numbers, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that it’s a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million.

This past season was a productive one for Correa, recording a career-high 37 combined tackles and five sacks. Correa, who came over from the Baltimore Ravens, also stepped up in the postseason, as he started in all three games and recorded 14 combined tackles and two sacks.

It’s a known fact that Titans struggled getting the quarterback last season, but Correa proved to be one player who found some consistency with the pass-rush. The Titans will need more of that this upcoming season and while they parted ways with Cameron Wake, they did pick up veteran Vic Beasley. The veteran linebacker has recorded 37.5 sacks in five NFL seasons, and he led the league in 2016 with 15.5 sacks

Head coach Mike Vrabel says he likes the amount of veteran players in this position, adding that he enjoys the versatility the unit as a whole. So right now the Titans’ edge looks set, with some depth: Harold Landry, Vic Beasley Kamalei Correa, Derick Roberson, Reggie Gilbert and D’Andre Walker.