Titans RB Derrick Henry on new deal: “I’m glad it worked out for both sides”

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan 4, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans face a deadline Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2020, of reaching an extension with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry or let him play this season under the franchise tag he signed in April. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry finally agreed to a long-term deal on Wednesday, right before the deadline ended at 3 pm (CT). In the end, Henry ended up inking a 4-year contract worth $50 million dollars, including a $12 million signing bonus and $25.5 million fully guaranteed.

“We were talking throughout the week trying to figure out the best deal and what we could both agree upon. It wasn’t until yesterday (Wednesday) that we came to an agreement. It was back and forth a lot but I’m glad it worked out for both sides,” said Henry.

The former Alabama star is in Austin, TX right now shooting a commercial for Nissan and The Heisman Trophy, but joined the media via Zoom on Thursday. He expressed what it meant to finally get this deal done.

Henry said, “This is something as a kid you dream to have the opportunity and God has blessed me tremendously, me and my family, and for that I’m thankful. I’m also thankful for the Titans organization getting this done.”

Most would agree Titans come out to be the big winners with this deal, as Derrick Henry becomes the 5th highest-paid running back in the NFL. It was by no means a monster deal, but Henry felt with so many uncertainties right now, this was the best move.

“It’s a crazy time, there is a lot of uncertainty and nobody really knows what is going to happen two months from now, three months from now, or a year from now. My agents and I thought the deal makes sense to lock up and get it done,” said Henry.

Henry has been labeled a ‘team first’ guy and he proved that to be true again with this deal, which allows the Titans some additional cap space to possibly bring in another big name player.

“If it gives us more room to bring in somebody else to help this team, then I’m all for it. Anytime you can improve your team at a position that we need, it’s a big benefit. Hopefully, my deal possibly did it. Hopefully, we can bring somebody that can help this team and improve us more,” added Henry.

The ‘big name’ everyone is talking about is Jadeveon Clowney, the pass rusher who remains unsigned. Titans general manager Jon Robinson has kept the idea alive, but recently said he’d need to see Clowney in person first to sign him.

As for Henry’s thoughts on bringing in Clowney, lets just say he’s more than OK with the idea.

“If he wants to come to Tennessee, we’d definitely welcome him with open arms. Hopefully, if (management and Clowney are) talking, we can get something done and he can come join us. We definitely would love to have him and he can help us in a big way,” said Henry.

But when it comes to his own deal Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 303 carries in 2019, said getting a new, shiny contract won’t change how he approaches games.

Henry said, “I think I’m just going to keep being myself. I don’t try to get too overwhelmed with the contract stuff. Just keep being myself. Keep doing what I’m doing. Just keep going out there, working, improving, competing with my teammates, keep trying to help this team get better, organization get better. That’s what I’ll continue to do, continue to be me.”