Titans RB Derrick Henry earns NFL weekly honors

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to add to his already stacked resume, racking up ‘AFC Offensive Player of the Week,’ and ‘FedEx Ground Player of the Week’ honors on Wednesday.

Henry was rewarded after he took over in the second half and overtime to help his team get the 33-30 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The two-time rushing champ gained 182 yards on the ground on 35 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also broke a personal record with six catches for 55 yards.

Henry now joins elite company with Jim Brown, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Barry Sanders- as the only players in league history with 10 games featuring at least 150 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns.

The Titans now gear up to host their division rival, Indianapolis on Sunday. That’s where Henry hopes to pick up where he left off the last time he faced the Colts, having his best first half in an NFL game:

As the #Titans get ready to host the #Colts, here is a fun note…



The last time Derrick Henry faced the Colts in 2020, he had his best first half ever in an NFL game, rushing for 140 yards on 17 carries adding 3 TDs. — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) September 22, 2021

Kick-off between the Titans and Colts is set for Noon (CT) at Nissan Stadium.