NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What goes on in an NFL war room? What prospects could or should be on the Titans draft board?

Titans Radio Executive Producer Rhett Bryan talks all things NFL Draft with News 2’s Emily Proud.

He explains the difference between a horizontal draft board and a vertical one and tackles the top prospects that could make an impact for the defending AFC South Champions. Plus, stay tuned to the end where he makes his pick for the Titans at No. 22.