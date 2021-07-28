Titans QB Tannehill in the process of being vaccinated, feels NFL forced his hand

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans were back on the practice field for Day 1 of training camp on Wednesday. General Manager Jon Robinson addressed the media before practice sharing the team has a 90% COVID-19 vaccination rate.

There are also players with at least one shot, and those who are in the process of getting vaccinated, including Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“You look around and almost everybody has either been vaccinated or in process. I am currently in process right now, so that is where it is at,” said Tannehill.

But Titans’ signal-caller isn’t exactly happy about having to get the vaccination, making it clear that he feels the NFL is forcing players to get the vaccine.

“I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine without the protocols that they are enforcing on us. I think it’s a personal decision for each of us. They are trying to force our hands and ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols. It is what it is,” added Tannehill.

While the Titans have brought in doctors and other medical authorities to educate players on why to get the vaccine, Tannehill said he still doesn’t feel comfortable with it. He did not explain why.

“I am torn right now, do I want to get into this? I am going to pass,” said Tannehill. “There are so many strong opinions on it, and everyone has their own opinion on it, and I will just leave it at that.”

Tannehill said when it comes down to it, he is getting vaccinated to be a team player.

“I love this game, I love this team, I want to be able to compete and do the things that are important to build chemistry and win football games,” said Tannehill.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel added that he thinks what is important is that Tannehill felt comfortable enough to make the decision.

“We are focused on making sure that we continue to educate our players to let them make the best decision for them and hopefully this football team,” said Vrabel. “It is a personal decision and, hopefully, one that they can come to that will help them and that will help this team.”