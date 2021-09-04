Titans QB Tannehill activated from Reserve- COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans continue to activate players from the Reserve-COVID-19 list, the latest being quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Jeremy McNichols.

Tannehill was placed on the list on Aug. 26 and stayed on it for the full ten day period. He was vaccinated, but still needed two negative tests over a 24-hour period to return.

While there is no practice on Sunday, Tannehill will be able to join the team at St. Thomas Sports Park on Monday. The Titans are set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 12th in their season opener at Nissan Stadium.