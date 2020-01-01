Titans QB Ryan Tannehill prepares for playoff debut

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

After eight years and 100 games Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is finally headed to the playoffs.

The Dolphins ate $5-million worth of Tannehill’s salary in an off-season trade and now their trash is the Titans’ treasure. Tannehill leads the NFL with a QB rating of 117.5, yes, higher than Drew Brees and MVP favorite Lamar Jackson.

“It’s exciting. It’s a big opportunity for us.” Tannehill said about his first trip to the playoffs, “Obviously, a huge challenge on the road, but we’re all excited for the opportunity, and looking forward to taking advantage of the week.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has sent the message they need to keep improving because it only gets harder from here. New England has not lost a playoff game at home since 2013.

Tannehill knows the intensity is about to pick up, “It’s the playoffs, everything kind of amps up a little bit. There’s no prepare for next week if you lose. It’s win and move on, or lose and go home. Obviously, everyone wants to keep playing. So, I definitely expect it to be an intense game.”

The Titans made the switch to Tannehill after a shutout loss in Denver sent them to 2-4 for the season. The former 8th pick of the draft threw for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns leading Tennessee to a 7-3 finish. He also played a big part in an offensive explosion that saw a team averaging 16.3 points per game explode to over 30 points per game over the last 10 games of the season.

That was all in the regular season, now Tannehill has to prove he can do it somewhere he has never even played before, the playoffs.

“I think that we’ve played challenging, difficult games here that we’ve had to perform well in.” said head coach Mike Vrabel, “We’ve had to go on the road. It’s going to be a huge challenge to handle the road environment, whether it rains or snows. Again, that’s where the emphasis is. It’s not on how many playoff games you’ve played. It’s about execution, understanding the details, how hard we play, how well we tackle, our level of finish.”

2019 was a resurrection for Tannehill. He went from unwanted in Miami to almost unstoppable in Nashville. Still, if he comes up short in Foxboro against the Patriots it will lead to questions. Can he win the big one? Was he just hot or is this the quarterback he can be for the Titans?

Those questions will come because in the NFL greatness is defined in January. Winning in January separates good from great.

Tannehill sounds unphazed, “It’s not a pressure. I think I’m just trying to find a way to win one game, and then we’ll handle the next one after that. Just do everything we can this week to beat the Patriots, and then whatever happens after that happens.”

He has waited 8 years for this first playoff game, now the question is how long will he have to wait for his second?