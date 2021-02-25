Titans put Wilson on the market

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Signs continue to point towards the Tennessee Titans moving on from 2020 first round draft pick Isaiah Wilson.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reported Thursday afternoon the Titans are open to trading Wilson just two days after he tweeted he was done playing football for the Titans.

It was a a disaster of a year for the rookie who played a total of four snaps the entire season after spending two stints on the COVID list, two run-ins with police and a suspension by the team.

The Titans eventually sent Wilson home in December putting him on the Non-Football Illness List.

Last week Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he had not spoken with Wilson since putting him on that list.