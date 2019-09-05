Titans prepare for Odell Beckham Jr. injured or not

There is no question where the nation’s eyes will be this Sunday when the Titans visit the Browns. The country wants to see a Baker Mayfield to Odell Beckham Jr. connection and they pose a major threat to the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland after 5 seasons in New York that saw him top 1,000 yards four times and score 44 touchdowns.

The Titans are expected to double-team or bracket Beckham all game long with Malcolm Butler or Adoree Jackson.

No matter how good the coverage is OBJ has shown over the years he is going to come down with the football. Butler says one key is making sure that is when the play ends, “Any time the ball is in the air he most definitely can come down with it. He really good with the catch and run, so once he gets the ball in his hands you want to make sure you get the tackle because he can turn a five yard run into an 80 yard run.”

Beckham has averaged 14 yards per catch over the course of his career and has a touchdown catch of 48 yards or longer every year of his career.

“You got to play your ball and play your game.” added cornerback Adoree Jackson, ” At the end of the day you’ve just got to go out there and compete and do what you’ve got to do. It’s basically win your match-up and that’s how you’ve got to go about it.”

There is some mystery about just how healthy OBJ is though. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens says Beckham is good to go for the opener despite missing every game of the preseason with a hip injury.

Beckham did practice Wednesday and Thursday, but after practice Thursday indicated his hip is not feeling quite as well as the head coach claimed, “just something that hinders me from opening up and fully sprinting as fast as I can.”

Will the adrenaline rush of the game push Beckham through the pain? He and all of Cleveland has to be hoping so.

Healthy or not he will be a handful for the Titans and keeping him from breaking the long is a big step towards an opening week victory.