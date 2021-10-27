Titans prep for a road trip to Indianapolis, focus on ball security

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On the road again. The Tennessee Titans will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, to face a Colts team that has won three out of its last four games.

These two teams are meeting for the second time this season, with the Titans coming away with the 25-16 victory at Nissan Stadium in Week 3. A win this time could give Tennessee a firm grip on the division, but it won’t come easy.

A major reason for the Colts finding their groove, comes from their ability to create turnovers. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is well aware the success their finding in that category and is putting a heavy emphasis on it during practice.

“That is something that they have been known for. They do a fantastic job. (Darius) Leonard is outstanding at it and the rest of the unit looks like they are all looking for opportunities. Whether they get them or not, they have gotten a lot, leading the league,” said Vrabel.

Right now the Colts are number two in the NFL in turnover ratio, and overall have racked up 16 total turnovers this season, getting three of them against the Titans earlier in the season. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill knows that’s something Indianapolis does well, but doesn’t want to make it easy for them.

“They are going after it. They are making plays on the backend as well. We have to be smart, be secure with the football, and take care of it,” added Tannehill.

Moral of the story, protect the ball at all costs.

kickoff set for Noon (CT).