NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are enjoying a bye week, a perk of being the top seed in the AFC. And after Wild Card action on Saturday, they now have a better idea of who they’ll face in the Divisional Round next weekend in Nashville.

Results from Saturday include the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19, and the Buffalo Bills overwhelming the England Patriots, 47-17, so that means the Titans could likely face the Bengals.

However, because the Titans will battle the lowest-remaining seed in the AFC, they could still see the Pittsburgh Steelers, if they are able to upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Right now, the likely scenario is the Titans will invite in Joe Burrow and the Bengals into town. While nothing has been made official, there is a good chance that game will be played on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Sunday is still a possibility.