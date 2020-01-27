Titans players react to news of Kobe Bryant’s death

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back in the first half while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It takes a special kind of sports figure to transcend the world of sports beyond the game he played.

Kobe Bryant’s death is an example that the five-time NBA champion was much more than just a basketball player. He was a competitor and a hard worker. Competition and hard work is a language all athlete’s speak.

From football to figure-skating, the sports world mourned one of the greatest to ever suit up.

The news of Bryant’s death came out as some of the NFL’s best hit the field for this year’s Pro Bowl. Four Tennessee Titans were among those tasked with balancing the news the shocked the world of sports and the game in front of them.

Throughout the day, Titans players shared their thoughts and paid respects to one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.

To my favorite Athlete Of All Time @kobebryant I love you bro & Rest In Peace to you & your daughter Gianna♥️ I pray God covers your family. 🙏🏾😢🐍8&24FOREVER — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) January 26, 2020

I feel sick to my stomach on this one — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) January 26, 2020

Man my hearts heavy, my childhood idol the person who showed me what work ethic really is. I remember for Christmas all I wanted was a Kobe FatHead, I remember during playoffs every commercial break I use to go outside and practice my fade away jumper yelling Kobe. — Dane Cruikshank (@Dane2Smoove) January 26, 2020