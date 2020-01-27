Titans players react to news of Kobe Bryant’s death

It takes a special kind of sports figure to transcend the world of sports beyond the game he played.
Kobe Bryant’s death is an example that the five-time NBA champion was much more than just a basketball player. He was a competitor and a hard worker. Competition and hard work is a language all athlete’s speak.
From football to figure-skating, the sports world mourned one of the greatest to ever suit up.
The news of Bryant’s death came out as some of the NFL’s best hit the field for this year’s Pro Bowl. Four Tennessee Titans were among those tasked with balancing the news the shocked the world of sports and the game in front of them.
Throughout the day, Titans players shared their thoughts and paid respects to one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.