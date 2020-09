Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- After months of speculation, ‘Clowney Watch’ has come to an end and Jadeveon Clowney is officially a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney is expected to play a big role on defense, specifically coming off the edge and getting to the quarterback. His new teammates seem to be confident that he will be their ‘ultimate disruptor.’

Here is a look at some of the reactions from Titans players on Twitter: