Titans place Vic Beasley Jr. on Non-Football Injury list

The saga of Vic Beasley Jr. took another twist Tuesday with the Titans placing the outside linebacker on the Non-Football Injury list.

Beasley is eligible to rejoin the team as soon as he passes a physical.

It has not been a glorious start to Beasley’s career in two-tone blue who after signing for $9.5-million including $6-million to sign missed the first 10 days of training camp for an unexcused and unexplained reason.

The TItans also waived/injured linebacker Reggie Gilbert. Gilbert played 11 games for the Titans in 2019 and had 24 tackles, a sack and seven QB pressures.

The Titans traded a 7th round pick to Green Bay last season to bolster their depth at outside linebacker.