Titans place Stephen Gostkowski on Reserve/Covid-List

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) watches his field goal attempt miss the uprights during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Tennessee Titans could face a must win game in Houston without kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was placed on the Reserve/Covid-List by the team Monday.

The team did not say if he tested positive or simply had a close contact with someone who is covid positive, so there is no way to know exactly how long he will be out for.

Gostkowski struggled mightily to start the season but has righted the ship the last two months of the season. He has not missed a PAT since week 2 and he has not missed a field goal in the last six games going 6 for 6.

Gostkowski still ranks 32nd in the NFL at 69.2% hitting 18 of 26 field goals, but those numbers have gone up considerably. He has also had an excellent year from long range hitting 7 of 8 from beyond 50 yards.

The question is if he can not kick Sunday who will for the Titans? Rookie Sam Sloman has been on the Titans practice squad since week 12 and does have NFL experience. Sloman was a draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams this year and hit 8 of 11 field goals prior to his release.